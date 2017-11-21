NBC has put in development comedy American Alien, from Superstore supervising producer Sierra Teller Ornelas, star and producer America Ferrera, Teri Weinberg and Universal TV.

Written by Teller Ornelas, American Alien centers around Denise “Dee Dee” and Sonny Mendoza, a small-town brother-and-sister team who struggle to keep their working-class jobs while also protecting vulnerable space aliens from everyday pitfalls in their hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

Teller Ornelas executive produces with Ferrera and Weinberg. Universal TV, where Ferrera and Weinberg’s new production banner is based, is the studio.

Teller Ornelas is a Navajo-Mexican writer who began her television career in the Disney Fellowship Program. She is currently a supervising producer on NBC’s Superstore, in which Ferrera stars and also executive produces. Teller Ornelas previously served as a producer on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and ABC’s Happy Endings. This is her first network sale. Teller Ornelas is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Gang Tyre.

This is Ferrera and Weinberg’s second sale under their new, yet-to-be-named production banner, which just signed a first-look deal with Universal TV. The duo has also have an untitled legal drama with former Revenge showrunner Sunil Nayar set at NBC.