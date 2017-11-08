NBC has put in development Reunited, a drama inspired by investigative genealogist Pamela Slaton, from Gone creator/executive producer Matt Lopez, Epidemic Pictures & Management’s Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy) and Universal TV.

Created and written by Lopez, Reunited is inspired by Slaton, the country’s foremost investigative genealogist, who uses her wits, detective skills and take-no-prisoners attitude to track down long-lost loved ones and reunite broken families.

Lopez and Taja executive produce with former Extant co-producer Adam Rodin. Slaton is co-executive producer. Universal TV, where Lopez is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Rodin originally brought the project to Taja to develop and produce through his Epidemic Pictures banner. It was then set up at Uni TV. Lopez was brought on to write and run under his overall deal at the studio. He’s currently showrunner on Gone, a procedural drama series starring Chris Noth for NBCUniversal International Studios, Germany’s RTL and France’s TF1. He also is attached as showrunner on Rosarito Beach, a comedic drama from Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions and Uni TV, which is in development at CBS.

Slaton, a specialist in reuniting adoptees and lost love ones, authored with Samantha Marshall the book Reunited, a biography on her life and career, published by St. Martin’s Press in 2012. She is currently an on-air contributor for ABC’s 20/20.

Lopez is repped by WME and attorney Melissa Rogal. Slaton’s deal was negotiated by Taja and Epidemic’s in-house attorney Sandra Brathwaite. Taja’s deal was negotiated by Epidemic’s attorney Sandra Brathwaite. Rodin is repped by CAA and Energy Entertainment, along with Ziffren which negotiated his deal.