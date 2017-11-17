NBC has put in development a relationship comedy from the Me, Myself & I team of co-executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by comedy veterans Port and Wiseman, the comedy centers on a 20-something woman and a 40-something guy who get into a go-nowhere relationship that unexpectedly goes somewhere, bringing their generationally divided friends and family along for the ride.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Port and Wiseman serve as co-executive producers on CBS/WBTV/Kapital’s freshman Me, Myself and & I, a comedy that also has a multi-generational theme, focusing on three distinct periods in a man’s life over a 50-year span.