NBC has put in development Love After Love, a drama from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal TV.

Written by Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, Love After Love is based on the Telefe series ADDA/Amar después de amar, which aired this year in Argentina. An extramarital affair is exposed in a car crash that leaves the man in a coma and the woman missing — soon to be found dead of a gunshot wound. As their spouses try to piece their lives back together, police struggle to solve an ever-deepening mystery. Think The Affair/Unfaithful meets How to Get Away with Murder.

Cullen executive producers with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Diego Piasek, head of Telefe’s U.S. operations.

The Argentine series Amar después de amar premiered in January to strong ratings and quickly became one of the most-watched fiction series in Argentina. Its May finale was a global trending topic on Twitter with the hashtag #AddaElFinal. You can watch a trailer below.

This is the second collaboration among NBC, Kapital and Telefe. Last year, NBC gave a script plus penalty commitment to A Year to Remember, a drama based on the Telefe telenovela Un Año Para Recordar, from Kapital and Telefe USA. Between the sales of A Year to Remember last September and Love After Love this month, Argentinian broadcaster Telefe was acquired by Viacom.

Cullen made her TV debut with a spec script that became the 2013 CBS drama pilot The Ordained. A graduate of Columbia University’s journalism school, Cullen previously was a staff writer and foreign correspondent for Time magazine and has written and edited on staff for numerous publications. She is repped by WME and manager A.B. Fischer.

At NBC, Kapital also has Close to Heaven, a single-camera comedy from writer Brad Copeland based on a Swedish format, which has a put pilot commitment, and multi-camera comedy Ex-Stepmom from Danielle Schneider & Dannah Phirman.