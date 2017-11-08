NBC has put in development Relative Justice, a legal drama from The Boy Next Door scribe Barbara Curry, Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. The studio is Universal TV, where the husband-and-wife producing duo’s Parkes+MacDonald Image Nation banner has a first-look deal.

Written by former prosecutor-turned-writer Curry, Relative Justice is a legal procedural that touches on the theme of sexual harassment that is dominating the conversation in Hollywood at the moment. Relative Justice centers on Hannah Hayes, a ambitious young legal analyst for a TV news show who has it all until she is fired after rebuffing the advances of a popular news anchor and finds herself learning the ropes of practicing law at her mother’s unconventional law firm. Given this new opportunity to work together, Hannah and her mother, Evelyn, will find themselves exploring the joys and complexities of their mother-daughter relationship both at home and in the courtroom.

Curry, Parkes and MacDonald executive produce, with Maggie Cahill shepherding the project for Parkes+MacDonald.

Curry spent a decade as federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s office before segueing to screenwriting, penning the Universal and Blumhouse feature The Boy Next Door, which starred Jennifer Lopez. She also was hired to rewrite Fox 2000’s The Jury for Marc Forster and Brad Simpson. She is repped by APA, Heroes & Villains and attorney Ryan Nord.

This is Parkes and MacDonald’s second sale to NBC this development cycle. They also have legal drama The Outsider, written and executive produced by The Art of More creator Chuck Rose, which received a script commitment plus penalty.