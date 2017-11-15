NBC is developing a family drama from former Sleepy Hollow writer- executive producer Albert Kim, Dan Lin’s Lin Pictures and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Kim, the untitled drama is about a family-owned Korean electronics corporation that is rocked when the CEO dies on the eve of launching their American subsidiary and his will reveals the existence of a previously unknown heir.

Kim executive produces with Lin Pictures’ Dan Lin. Lin Pictures’ new head of TV Lindsey Liberatore is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. TV, where Lin Pictures is based, is the studio.

Kim most recently served as writer-executive producer on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, and before that as writer-co-executive producer on the CW’s Nikita.

Lin is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.