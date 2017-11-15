NBC is developing Danni Lowinski, a half-hour comedy based on the 2010 German TV series. It’s from Glee and Scream Queens co-creator Ian Brennan, Tariq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV, where Brennan is under an overall deal.

Written by Brennan, Danni Lowinski follows a working-class woman who is whip-smart, mouthy and undeniably herself. But when she’s rejected by every straight-laced traditional law firm in Milwaukee, she decides to change the world from her mall-kiosk law practice, one dollar-a-minute case at a time.

Brennan serves as showrunner and executive produces with Intrigue’s Jalil and Lucas Carter, along with Jan David Frouman (Bosch), Chairman & CEO of Red Arrow Entertainment Group; Michael Schmidt; and Shirley Bowers.

Danni Lowinski was created by Marc Terjung and originally produced by Markus Brunnemann and UFA Fiction for SAT.1 in Germany. The legal dramedy, which starred popular German comedy actress Annette Frier, premiered in 2010. It was a breakout hit, running for five seasons and earning national awards.

Red Arrow International distributes the Danni Lowinski scripted format worldwide. The series has been remade in a number of territories including the Netherlands, where the remake aired for four seasons.

In the U.S., the CW in 2010 ordered a pilot for an American version written by Jennie Snyder Urman, which starred Amanda Walsh in the title role. The project, which did not go to series, was the first pilot for Urman, who went on to create two series for the network: Emily Owens, M.D. and Jane the Virgin, the latter also based on an international format.

As part his overall deal with 20th TV, Brennan, known for writing Jane Lynch’s snappy dialogue on Glee, also is working on comedy LA to Vegas, which received a series order from Fox. He’s repped by WME and attorney Amy Nickin.

This is the latest sale for Intrigue this season. The company has medical drama Have Mercy, also based on a German format and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, in development at CBS; legal drama Eternal, from Cynthia Cidre based on a Turkish format, at NBC; and cop drama Level, based on the British drama, also at NBC.