Body of Proof creator Chris Murphey has re-teamed with his medical consultant on the cult ABC series, pathologist Dr. Kristen Vandewalker, for a character-driven medical drama, which has been set up at NBC for development. It hails from Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman’s Timberman/Beverly Productions and CBS Television Studios, where the company is based.

Written by Murphey, the drama centers on the Medical Investigation Crime Unit, led by dynamic pathologist Dr. Kim Verhoven — a character inspired by Vandewalker — and a team of medical experts who investigate medical crimes around the country.

Murphey executive produces with Beverly and Timberman. Vandewalker is consulting.

Murphey, who also co-wrote the screenplay for 2010’s The Karate Kid, is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Original Artists. Vandewalker is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Timberman/Beverly is with CAA.