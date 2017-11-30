EXCLUSIVE: Respected NBC veteran Bruce Evans has been upped to EVP Current Programming for the network. He replaces Vernon Sanders who is stepping down to segue to a producing deal with Universal TV. The two will work together over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition.

Evans, most recently SVP of Current & Daytime Programming, will report to NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke.

“There was never a moment that I didn’t see Bruce as the natural successor as head of our current business,” Salke said. “His remarkable skill set shines through in managing many of our biggest shows and I’m thrilled we’ll be able to work even more closely together moving forward.”

Evans, who has been at NBC for more than 20 years, has overseen such breakout primetime series as The Blacklist and Blindspot and was the executive in charge of NBC’s signature daytime drama Days of our Lives.

Evans, who joined NBC in 1995, has served as Director of Primetime Series and VP of Primetime Series before being upped to SVP in 2007. He has worked on such series as Heroes, Grimm, Medium, Crossing Jordan and the entire Law & Order franchise.