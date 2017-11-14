CMT has set the Season 6 premiere date for its hit country music drama Nashville. Stars Hayden Panettiere and Jonathan Jackson took to Twitter to announce that the series will return Thursday, January 4 (see below).

Nashville has done well at CMT since moving to the network from its original home at ABC. Ratings for the Season 5B premiere were in line with the Season 5 premiere (and CMT debut) of the country music drama in January, which delivered the network’s its most-watched original telecast ever.

The series also has been successful in drawing new audiences to CMT. According to the network, 87% of the adults 18-49 viewers who tuned in to the Nashville S5B premiere on CMT were “new viewers,” meaning they had not tuned in to CMT in the prior 7 days.

Nashville is set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and follows the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. It stars Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad. In addition, this season features Joseph David-Jones as Clay, Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan and Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles in recurring roles.

The series is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, along with Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri.