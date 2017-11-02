CMT has added more Nashville cats for Season 6. Joining the soapy musical drama in recurring roles are Josh Stamberg, Jake Etheridge, Rainee Lyleson, Nic Luken and Dylan Arnold.

Stamberg (The Affair) will play Darius, an extremely charismatic founder of a self-actualization movement that has transformed many lives. Musician and acting newcomer Etheridge will recur as Sean, a recent military veteran who suffers from severe PTSD and has yet to embrace his talent and passion for music. Lyleson (Love Is Now) is Alannah, a singer-songwriter who is a newcomer to the Nashville music scene and starts out as a backup singer but soon will be discovered for the star that she actually is meant to be. Luken (Ride) will play Jonah Ford, a pop star who is very handsome, extremely confident and charming and exudes all the qualities of a superstar. Arnold (When We Rise) is Twig, a childhood friend of Jonah and a member of his entourage who navigates this lifestyle by guarding his anxiety and pain with a caustic, brilliant sense of humor.

CMT

Season 5 ended with, of course, a lot of Southern-fried drama: Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Juliette’s (Hayden Panettiere) conflict comes to a head, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Scarlett (Clare Bowen) are on the outs, and Deacon (Charles Esten) and the artists of Highway 65 stand their ground.

Stamberg is repped by Innovative Artists and Suskin Management; Etheridge is with Bailey Blues Entertainment; Lyleson is repped by CBM Management, Atlas Artists and Jackoway Tyerman; Luken is with Integrity Talent Agency and Curtis Talent Management; and Arnold’s reps are Gersh and Industry Entertainment.

Production on the second season of Nashville to air on CMT is is under way in Music City. It premieres in January.