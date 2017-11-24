Netflix is bringing back its reboot of longtime cult favorite Mystery Science Theater 3000 for a second go-round. Season 2 of Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return will be available on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland “in the not-too-distant-future.”

The renewal was announced at the conclusion of Mystery Science Theater 3000‘s annual Thanksgiving marathon, comprised of six classic episodes, by hosts Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray and Felicia Day. You can watch the video above.

The first season of the rebooted Mystery Science Theater 3000 debuted last spring on Netflix, 18 years after its original series run ended, and thanks to a record-setting Kickstarter campaign, spearheaded by creator Hodgson and Shout! Factory.

Mystery Science Theater 3000’s national broadcast life began in 1989. It’s set on the Satellite of Love where a human host is trapped by mad scientists with his two robot sidekicks and forced to watch an endless run of B movies. During its eleven years and 197 episodes on the Comedy Channel and Sci-Fi Channel, it attained a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, including a Peabody Award and two Emmy nominations. Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, Season 1 has a 100% Fresh critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is executive produced by Joel Hodgson, Elliott Kalan, Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jonathan Stern, and Harold Buchholz, and is produced by Satellite of Love, LLC, Alternaversal Productions, LLC and Undiscovered North American Ape Pictures.