Refresh for updates Texas police have told MSNBC that 25 people are dead in the Sutherland Springs church shooting, the cabler is reporting. Local officials have not yet held a press conference to confirm numbers.

President Donald Trump, on a trip to Asia, says he is monitoring the mass shooting tragedy at a small Texas church. “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.” (See his tweet below.)

The shooter is dead, Texas police are saying, and there is no active threat on the scene. The shooter, not yet identified, reportedly died after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy. Murphy said it is as-yet unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life.

Witnesses say the shooter was in full combat gear and his victims include at least one child. He entered the church at 11:30 AM local time, according to reports.

Cable news channels immediately interrupted regular programming Sunday to report that the man had opened fire inside a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, 40 miles east of San Antonio. Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. reports that up to 24 people may be dead.

“My heart is broken,” Gamez said to CNN. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.”

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt reported multiple victims, but has not released a number.

The FBI and Texas Rangers are reportedly on the scene.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also responded:

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Texas Governor Greg Abbott: