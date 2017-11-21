TNT is developing East of Jingletown, a drama series from former CSI: NY executive producer/showrunner Pam Veasey, Girls Trip producer Will Packer and Makeready, Brad Weston’s Entertainment One-backed independent studio and financier for film, television and branded content.

Written by Veasey, East of Jingletown is a multigenerational female drama about four women who have formed an incredible friendship through their sons and sports. We meet them at a crossroads, and the series explores their friendship and their individual lives, and all the amazing warmth of these women’s complicated relationships through the ups and downs of it all.

Veasey executive produces with Will Packer Media’s Packer and Sheila Ducksworth and Makeready’s Weston and Scott Nemes.

Makeready is the studio, with eOne handling international distribution.

Packer and Veasey are repped by CAA.