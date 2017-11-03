The 2017 MTV EMA show in London will offer a new way for viewers to experience the live performances — through augmented reality.

The MTV EMA mobile app will allow viewers to interact with objects and animations designed to accompany select performances. As a musician like Camila Cabello takes the stage to sing “Havana” that might prompt a virtual Cuban flag to unfurl within the app.

“3-D rendered objects can fill the environment around you,” said Karmelina Parouka, MTV International’s vice president of digital content and engagement.

As the user moves the device, the objects appear to fill the room, moving independently of one another. Fans can take photos and videos of themselves and their friends interacting with these effects and share them on social media.

The goal is to give members of the Snapchat generation, who are accustomed to inhabiting a world that blends real and virtual images, a novel way to interact with the show’s live performances.

“We’re trying to immerse them into the show itself, and tie it back to the artists they’re passionate about,” said Parouka.

A range of augmented reality filters will be available for fans to continue using after the Nov. 12 event.

To build anticipation for a global show that will be seen in 170-plus markets MTV drafted seven social media influencers to speak with local audiences in their native languages, going “live” (on Facebook) from the red carpet or backstage, and appearing in produced segments.

The social squad includes Madison Beer, an American pop singer and Internet personality, Hugo Gloss, a Brazilian pop culture figure and star of “MTV Ridiculos,” Bontle Modiselle, an African choreographer, VJ and actress, and Sophie Kaseai, star of the MTV International show “Geordie Shore.”

“What’s really important is creating a lot of localized content,” said Parouka. “It’s not we’re speaking in English to whole world … We’re trying to reach the audience in the languages they speak.”