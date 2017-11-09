Rob Dyrdek has been tweeting about it and posting pics from tapings, and now MTV has made it official. The network will premiere his new variety talent competition show Amazingness on Friday, December 8 at 10:30 PM, following the return of a new season of Ridiculousness at 10 PM.

Hosted by Dyrdek, with judges including Eddie Huang, Krystal Bee and Chris “Drama” Pfaff, Amazingness will introduce the world to an eclectic and diverse mix of amateur and viral talent who compete to earn the top spot. The first act goes to the Top Spot, but every following performer has the opportunity to dethrone them. After each performance, Dyrdek and the judges will decide who stays on top and who gets dropped. The last one standing will walk away with a $10,000 cash prize.

“Working together again, my production company Superjacket and MTV have created a perfect complement to ‘Ridiculousness,’” said executive producer and host Rob Dyrdek. “‘Amazingness’ is a fast-paced show that is to wins what Ridiculousness is to fails — with all the irreverent comedy and nonstop action you’d expect.”

Produced by Gorilla Flicks and Superjacket, Ridiculousness is executive produced by Rob Dyrdek, Jeff Tremaine, Shane Nickerson and Christian Duguay. Amazingness is executive produced by Rob Dyrdek, Shane Nickerson and Blake Levin for Superjacket. Paul Ricci is executive producer for MTV.