Broadway’s latest screen-to-stage adaptation, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has booked Boston for its Broadway tryout next summer, restating Beantown’s status as a shake-out city for Gotham-bound shows. That status had largely been usurped by neighboring Cambridge, where the non-profit American Repertory Theatre has hosted several tryout runs in recent years.

The booking also marks the return of the Colonial Theatre, renamed the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The house has been refurbished and will be operated by Broadway newcomer Ambassador Theatre Group, which operates the Hudson and Lyric theaters and has become a contending power among Broadway landlords.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Montmartre extravaganza, Moulin Rouge will begin performances in late June, according to producer Carmen Pavlovic, who heads the Global Creatures company that typically produces arena-style entertainments featuring animated dinosaurs.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, Rocky, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), with a book by John Logan (Red), the show will have choreography by Sonya Tayeh, sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, sound by Peter Hylenski and David Brian Brown (Wig and Hair Design).

“I am thrilled that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will premiere at the magnificent Emerson Colonial Theatre, a venue with a rich theatrical history,” Pavlovic said. “It is a great honor to relight one of America’s best loved theaters, where unforgettable musicals like Oklahoma!, Carousel, La Cage aux Folles, Grand Hotel and Follies were first seen by theatre audiences in Boston before going on to Broadway. I applaud ATG for saving this theatre and thank them for inviting us into their newest home. We’re excited to be one step closer to making the much anticipated premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical a reality.”

The score weaves together popular music of the last 50 years. Iconic songs from the film combine with additional songs from the 15 years since the film’s release in a musical score updated and re-imagined for today. Justin Levine is Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger and Matt Stine is Music Producer.

Bill Damaschke is the Executive Producer. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.