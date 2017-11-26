Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough routinely had their usual banter on their daily show on the day after Thanksgiving, talking about their turkey day festivities. They shared fun anecdotes about the annual holiday. The only problem was Thanksgiving had yet to happen because the segment was pre-taped.

Usually taped live five days a week, Morning Joe discusses up-to-the-minute current events, but for the post-Thanksgiving show, viewers noticed that the usual “Live” graphic was missing, giving hints that the show was pre-taped. Also, they noticed that amidst Brzezinski saying she was “stuffed” from her Thanksgiving meal and Scarborough and co-host Willie Geist sharing their turkey cooking methods, they weren’t discussing the terrorist attack on a mosque in Egypt, which was the biggest story of the day — because it didn’t happen yet. However, it was included in the news crawl that was added later.

According to the Washington Post, MSNBC declined to comment about the not-so-live taping, but an executive confirmed that the program indeed wasn’t live. “There was no intention to trick viewers,” she said. “Would it have helped if there was a disclaimer? Maybe. But that’s not typically done.”

She added, “They’re having fun.”