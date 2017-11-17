Monty Python’s Life of Brian is to get a worldwide theatrical release to celebrate its 40th anniversary after Trafalgar Releasing acquired the rights outside of the U.S.

Trafalgar is to release the classic comedy, which was the British troupe’s second feature film following the release of Holy Grail, in cinemas to celebrate the occasion.

It has secured international rights outside of North America, Australia, New Zealand and French speaking territories.

Trafalgar Releasing, which was formerly known as Picturehouse Entertainment, previously worked with the group, which featured John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin, on Monty Python Live (Mostly) – One Down Five To Go, released in 2014.

“We look forward to working with the Monty Python team again on the release of this incredibly important satirical masterpiece,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby.

“Following our successful collaboration on the Monty Python Live (Mostly) – One Down Five to Go shows in 2014, we are excited to be working with the Trafalgar Releasing team again to bring Life of Brian back into cinemas,” the Python team added in a statement.

The story was first broken by Deadline’s sister publication Variety.