The American Film Institute has chosen Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain, as its closing night gala screening on Nov. 16, replacing the Kevin Spacey-starrer All the Money in the World.

“Aaron Sorkin is an American master, and we are proud to shine a proper spotlight on his directoral debut, Molly’s Game, on AFI FEST’s Closing Night,” said Jacqueline Lyanga, AFI FEST Director. “As Sorkin embarks on this next chapter of his career, his talents are timely for a tribute as he brings his gift of crafting compelling narratives and complex characters to the story of female impresario Molly Bloom.”

AFI pulled Ridley Scott’s J. Paul Getty drama in the wake of Spacey’s recent sexual misconduct allegations. Scott is digitally replacing Spacey with actor Christopher Plummber to get the film out by its original release date of Dec. 22.