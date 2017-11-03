There’s been talk of a possible Moesha reboot since the hit series ended in 2001. Star Brandy Norwood has expressed interest previously in a return for the sitcom and she did so again today along with the rest of the cast who reunited on The Real.

Moesha alums Brandy, Ray J, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, and Marcus T. Paulk talked about their experience on the sitcom, what they’ve been doing since it went off the air and if a reboot is in the works.

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai got right to the point. “Okay I’m just going to be straight up and ask the question everybody is asking,” she said. “If you had the chance would y’all sign up for a reboot?” To which there was a resounding “Yes!” by the cast.

While no decision was revealed or made, the enthusiasm to give it another go-round is certainly there.

Moesha was a mid-season replacement that went on to become one of UPN’s biggest hits. It ran for six seasons and spawned spin-off The Parkers, but was canceled with several loose ends still hanging. There was speculation about Myles (Marcus T. Paulk) who was kidnapped, and whether or not Moesha herself was pregnant after an unknown positive at-home test was found.

“I was very, very disappointed with how the show ended,” Brandy said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment last year, saying she still gets questions from fans about the fate of the show’s characters. “I would really love to resolve that issue.”

So stay tuned.

You can watch clips of the cast reunion below and reboot chatter above.