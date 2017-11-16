UPDATED with Dems reaction: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday joined Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in calling for an ethics probe of Sen. Al Franken, after a radio host alleged he groped her as they flew back from a USO tour in 2006.

Other Dems condemned Franken’s behavior; he has issued an apology for the incident, which occurred before the comedian/SNL regular was elected to the Senate in 2008.

“I’m shocked and concerned,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Thursday afternoon. “The behavior described is completely unacceptable. Comedy is no excuse for inappropriate conduct, and I believe there should be an ethics investigation.”

Previous: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for an Ethics Committee investigation of Sen. Al Franken after a Los Angeles radio host alleged he groped her during a USO tour in 2006.

Franken, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate in 2008.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this,” he said. “Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable—in the workplace or anywhere else.”

Republicans are grappling with allegations Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted teenagers when he was in his 30s. Nine women have made various allegations about Moore, ranging from initiating a relationship with them when they were teens (legal age of consent in the state is 16), to locking one in his car and trying to force their head to his crotch while simultaneously trying to tear off her shirt.

Franken on Thursday morning apologized to Leeann Tweeden after she wrote about working with him on a USO tour; she claimed he kissed her aggressively while rehearsing a skit after she finally agreed to rehearse the kiss so he would “stop badgering” her. She also posted a photo she said was taken when they were flying home from Afghanistan in which she is sleeping and he has his hands over her breasts.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Franken said in a statement.

“As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Moore has denied all of the claims made by the nine women, calling it a political hit job by the Washington Post, which broke the story; he has threatened to sue the newspaper.

McConnell has condemned Moore’s behavior, said he believes the women, and has floated the idea of Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a write-in candidate for his old Senate seat. Moore is running for that seat, with the special election set for December 12.