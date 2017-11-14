The TBS anthology comedy Miracle Workers has added Geraldine Viswanathan (Eggplant Emoji), Jon Bass (Baywatch), and Karan Soni (Deadpool) as series regulars.

The first season will feature Daniel Radcliffe as Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Steve Buscemi will play Craig’s boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on his favorite hobbies. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig must achieve his most impossible miracle to date.

Viswanathan will play Eliza, who after 500 years of diligently sorting billions of human prayers in Heaven’s “mail room”, has finally been promoted to the Department of Prayer Response. She’s excited to finally get to help humanity by answering prayers — but soon becomes frustrated when she realizes only a tiny percentage of prayers are ever answered, and they are mostly related to finding lost car keys or catching elevators before the doors close. Being the idealistic — and a bit naive — angel she is, Eliza tries to solve a more serious prayer on her first day at her new job — inadvertently leading to a disaster which threatens to destroy the Earth.

Bass will step into the role of Sam, a sweet, shy, kind, but lonely young man who suffers from low self-confidence because he thinks he is unattractive and unsuccessful. When he meets Laura he is smitten, but too nervous to make a move — so he prays to God to help him get together with her.

Finally, Soni is set to play God’s right-hand man, who confers with God in weekly briefings. A bit of a heavenly yes-man, he tries his best to handle the sometimes recalcitrant Deity, and he knows better than to argue about the big issues God has on his schedule — like blowing up Bill Maher and destroying the Earth.

Miracle Workers comes from Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive produce under Michaels’ Broadway Video alongside Buscemi and Radcliffe, who will also star in the comedy. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Turner’s Studio T.

Viswanathan is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Mollison Keightley Management in Australia. Bass is repped by repped by Gersh and Rise Management. Soni is repped by 3Arts and CAA