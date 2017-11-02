Looking forward to Season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things but still catching up on Season 1? No worries. Millie Bobby Brown has you covered.

Brown, who plays Eleven on the sci-fi phenom appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Tuesday to promote the second season, but wants to make sure everyone is up to speed so “people can watch Season 2 and know what they’re talking about.”

With the help of Fallon as her hype man and donning dark glasses she then launched into an epic rap recap of the freshman season.

Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three

Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D

There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike

But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes! That’s when they met me Elev

I had no hair on my head

I had been so close to dead

Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev Joyce was hanging Christmas lights in the web

Started hearing something Willy had said

This could be a message from the beyond

What happened to Barb? She’s just gone in the Upside Down Hopper’s on top of the case

I’m throwing vans into space

I’m lying down in a tank

Trying my best to find Willy and Dustin’s got pudding for days Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way

Blast him to pieces just like a grenade

Will’s now at home coughin’ slugs in the sink

What happened to me? I’m in the Upside Down What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how

Upside down. What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those

What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose

All set now for Season 2? You can watch the full clip above.