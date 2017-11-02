Looking forward to Season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things but still catching up on Season 1? No worries. Millie Bobby Brown has you covered.
Brown, who plays Eleven on the sci-fi phenom appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Tuesday to promote the second season, but wants to make sure everyone is up to speed so “people can watch Season 2 and know what they’re talking about.”
With the help of Fallon as her hype man and donning dark glasses she then launched into an epic rap recap of the freshman season.
Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three
Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D
There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike
But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!
That’s when they met me Elev
I had no hair on my head
I had been so close to dead
Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev
Joyce was hanging Christmas lights in the web
Started hearing something Willy had said
This could be a message from the beyond
What happened to Barb? She’s just gone in the Upside Down
Hopper’s on top of the case
I’m throwing vans into space
I’m lying down in a tank
Trying my best to find Willy and Dustin’s got pudding for days
Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way
Blast him to pieces just like a grenade
Will’s now at home coughin’ slugs in the sink
What happened to me? I’m in the Upside Down
What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how
Upside down. What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how
All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those
What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose
Bad news when you see that bloody nose
Bad news when you see that bloody nose
All set now for Season 2? You can watch the full clip above.