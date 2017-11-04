EXCLUSIVE: Millennium Media will finance and produce a new version of Red Sonja and is looking to it as a new franchise for the company. The project will be produced by Millennium’s Avi Lerner and Joe Gatta alongside Cinelou’s Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon. They are fast-tracking this project and next will hire a writer.

Red Sonja is based on a heroine created by Robert E Howard as adapted into the Marvel comics of the 1970s. She has appeared in hundreds of comic books over the decades, which Dynamite Entertainment continues publishing today.

Millennium Media

“We have been waiting for the right time for this remake,” said Lerner, “and with the success of Wonder Woman, the audience has spoken. They want female heroes.”

The film’s executive producers will be Millennium Films’ Boaz Davidson, John Thompson and Trevor Short. Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman films also will executive produce with Scott Karol of Cinelou. Red Sonja’s rights holder Luke Lieberman also will be an exec producer.

The first Red Sonja film in 1985 starred (and introduced) Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. This version will be different, with fresh story ideas and characters.