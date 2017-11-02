The company behind the Expendables and Has Fallen franchises has two new top executives. Millennium Media said today that it has promoted Jeffrey Greenstein to President and Jonathan Yunger to Co-President.

Millennium Media

“Both Jeffrey and Jonathan have extraordinary instincts for our business,” said Millennium founder and chairman Avi Lerner, who made the announcement with COO Trevor Short. “From the beginning Jeffrey’s talents were clear. His drive, zeal for knowledge, and his success running our international division have more than exceeded our expectations.”

Greenstein had been President of International Sales since 2015, and Yunger moves up from VP of the division.

“I am honored Avi and Trevor have put confidence in me and my ability to help bring forward a new era,” Greenstein said. “This company has such an unparalleled history. I’m excited about adding to that.” Added Yunger: “I have been given so much by Avi, Trevor, Boaz [Davidson] and John [Thompson]. This promotion allows me to give back, making a significant mark for Millennium and in independent film. I look forward to what tomorrow brings.”

Millennium is in production on the Hellboy reboot and in preproduction on Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the action franchise starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman.