EXCLUSIVE: “I looked you in the eye and you don’t seem so stone cold to me,” a confident Michelle Dockery tells Jack O’Connell in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Godless. Set to launch on the streaming service on November 22, the Western drama based in a mining town run by women has a lot of guns, a lot of churches and a lot of Jeff Daniels doing his badass best.

The Scott Frank created limited series finds the Emmy winning Newsroom alum portraying ruthless outlaw Frank Griffin, who is Hell bent on getting his revenge on O’Connell’s character. Ex-protégé Roy Goode (O’Connell) turned his back on Griffin and his gang after one killing too many and has now hidden himself in the 1880s New Mexico hamlet of La Bellle

All of which means that steeled widow Alice Fletcher (Dockery) and the other women of the town find themselves having to take a stand and put up a fight, by any means necessary.

Written and directed by Frank and executive produced with his Out of Sight collaborator Steven Soderbergh and Casey Silver, the seven-episode Godless has been using the tagline “Welcome To No Man’s Land.” One look at this trailer of “godless country” and you know exactly what they mean.

Or to put it another way – This ain’t your auntie’s Lady Mary.