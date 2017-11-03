Former Bones star Michaela Conlin is set for a recurring role in Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s straight-to-series period drama set to premiere in 2018. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. It’s under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. Conlin will play Sarah Nguyin, a journalist for The New York Times who uncovers a story at Yellowstone. Conlin starred as Angela Montenegro on Fox’s long-running comedic crime procedural Bones. She’s repped by Primary Wave Entertainment.

British actor, writer and director Ariyon Bakare has booked a recurring role on Carnival Row, Amazon’s eight-episode, straight-to-series fantasy drama from Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham, Paul McGuigan and Legendary Television. Carnival Row is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The series follows the investigation into a string of unsolved murders that are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists. Bakare will play Darius, Inspector Philostrate’s (Orlando Bloom) sole confidant and a fellow war veteran who now is locked away in a secret prison under the city for some dark reason buried in their shared past. Bakare also is set for a key role in Amazon’s six-part series Good Omens. He’s repped by Curtis Brown in the UK and Gersh and MGMT Entertainment in the U.S.