Michael Gross (Family Ties) has come aboard Disney holiday film Noelle (f.k.a Nicole) where he’ll play Elder Elf that helps Anna Kendrick’s character, Santa Claus’ daughter, who takes over the family business. Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley McClain co-star. Marc Lawrence is directing the film from his own script. Suzanne Todd is producing and Louie Provost will oversee production for the studio. The film is slated for release November 8, 2019. Repped by Kerner Management Associates and Stone Manners Salners, Gross’s recent credits include The Affair, Suits, and Grace and Frankie.

Michael Hyatt has joined Matthew Modine, James Earl Jones and newcomer Shane Paul McGhie in Foster Boy, written by attorney-turned-screenwriter-and-producer Jay Paul Deratany. Directed by Youssef Delara and based on Deratany’s experience as a Chicago litigator, the film follows Modine’s character Michael Trainer at the center of a trial in which a for-profit corporation, contracted by the state to provide foster children safe homes, instead places a known sex offender into the same home as the young client, with catastrophic results. The film is currently shooting with Deratany, Peter Samuelson, Anne-Marie Mackay, and Andrew Sugerman producing. John Schimmel, and Thom and Matt Lipari serve as executive producers. Hyatt, repped by Robyn Bluestone Management, is a series regular on John Singleton’s FX series Snowfall, which was picked up for a season two.

Twin Peaks alum Ray Wise has been cast in director Colin Healey’s sophomore film For Entertainment Purposes Only. It’s about a deluded rich man who hires a fortune teller to magically force the woman of his dreams into love – continues their dedication to transformative performances and textured visuals in movies that are both thoughtful and entertaining. The pic is filming in New York with Ian Bell and Dave Schachter producing and Mark Myers serving as exec producer. Wise, currently starring on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, is repped by Haven and Stone Manners Salners.