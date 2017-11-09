EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has acquired the film rights to the David Barclay Moore novel, The Stars Beneath Our Feet, which will be developed as a vehicle for Creed star Michael B. Jordan to make his feature directorial debut. Jordan will produce the film adaptation and the author will write the script and be executive producer. The novel was published by the Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers (an imprint of Random House) this past September.

In the wake of his brother’s death, a young African American youth tries to steer a safe path through the projects in Harlem, aided by his imagination and the magic of Legos.

“Directing has been an area I’ve wanted to explore for some time now,” said Jordan. “The Stars Beneath Our Feet tells a story that really spoke to me, and I’m looking forward to jumping behind the camera. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some very smart and talented directors and it inspired me to take on this new challenge.”

It doesn’t seem that long ago when Jordan grew up in the business in The Wire and Friday Night Lights, before establishing himself as an adult in the Ryan Coogler-directed Fruitvale Station. The move toward the directing chair comes at a particularly prolific time for Jordan as an actor: he recently wrapped HBO’s adaptation of the cautionary Ray Bradbury classic Fahrenheit 451 alongside Michael Shannon, as well as the Coogler-directed Black Panther for Marvel, opposite Chadwick Boseman. Jordan is also expected to reprise in a sequel to Creed that will be directed by Sylvester Stallone.

Moore is the former Communications Coordinator for Harlem Children’s Zone, and The Stars Beneath Our Feet is his debut novel.

Jordan is represented by WME and Bloom Hergott. Moore is represented by Writers House and WME.