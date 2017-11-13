Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist has come forward and made a statement in the wake of the recent sexual harassment allegations against show executive producer Andrew Kreisberg.

Benoist took to Twitter with a statement, addressing her support for “equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right.” She adds, “Sadly, the show and my career are part of an industry that doesn’t always mirror these sentiments.” She goes on to talk about victims of harassment and how they should “always be heard.”

Her statement does not specifically mention Kreisenberg, but states that “When people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield.”

She goes on to say that she will return back to Supergirl this week with the commitment of “being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up, and refusing to accept an environment that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space.”

Kreisberg, who is also the co-creator and executive producer of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow, has since been suspended from his duties. Warner Bros. Television have launched an investigation into the accusations.

Read Benoist full statement below.