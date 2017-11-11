A Me, Too Survivor’s March, led by featured speaker Tarana Burke, the original creator of the MeToo hashtag, will take place on Sunday at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland for survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse starting at 10 AM. There will be a number of speakers and a march starting at 11 AM to the CNN building where a press conference will take place. After that between 1 PM and 3 PM there will be a rally back at Hollywood and Highland.

Also on hand will be Chelsea Byers and Frances Fisher, National board member of SAG-AFTRA. The emcee will be activist/actress Estefania Rebellon. The Me, Too campaign gained renewed national interest last month, largely due to actress Alyssa Milano taking to social media to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault.

“For every Harvey Weinstein, there’s a hundred more men in the neighborhood who are doing the exact same thing,” said Burke. The conversation around harassment in Hollywood will broaden to include other industries if we force it to.”

Other speakers at the rally will include lead organizer Brenda Gutierrez, writer and media commentator Jasmyne Cannick, and activists Aleesha Barlow and Jayda Rasberry, Ivy Quicho, Samuel Lloyd (best friend of Gemmel Moore a black, male escort who was found dead this summer in prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck’s West Hollywood apartment), activist/community organizer Hussain Turk and Chelsea Byers, Chair of the Campaign to End the Statute of Limitations on Rape and Sexual Assault.