EXCLUSIVE: McKeon/Myones Entertainment has brought aboard author and American hero Alek Skarlatos for representation. Skarlatos, along with his childhood friends Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler, thwarted a terrorist attack aboard a train bound for Paris from Amsterdam in August of 2015. The three later wrote a book The 15:17 to Paris, retelling the experience, which Clint Eastwood adapted into a film. Skarlatos is set to make his acting debut playing himself in the pic, which Warner Bros is releasing February 9.

For his heroism, Skarlatos was awarded the U.S. Army Soldier’s Medal by President Barack Obama and received France’s Legion of Honour from French President Francois Hollande.

In addition, Skarlatos competed in Season 21 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where he finished in third place with pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold.