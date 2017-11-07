War Horse star Maximilian Brückner and Casino Royale’s Clemens Schick are to star in mystery crime drama Arctic Circle, a major Finnish-German drama co-production.

The series, which is understood to have a budget of around €6.5m ($7.5m), is produced by Das Boot producer Bavaria Fiction and Finnish firm Yellow Film & TV.

The 10-part series, set in Lapland, follows a Finnish policewoman who finds a nearly dead prostitute in a cabin in the wilderness. However, she is discovered to have a deadly virus in her system and a German virologist travels to Lapland to investigate.

The drama was commissioned by Finnish video-on-demand service Elisa Viihde and will also air on public broadcaster YLE. Directed by Shades of Guilt’s Hannu Salonen, the series will start shooting at the end of November.

French studio Lagardère Studios Distribution, the company behind Transporter – The Series, will distribute internationally.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the Arctic Circle adventure and to join forces with such creative partners coming from three different European countries. The show gathers some incredible international talents to tell a unique story that should entertain large audiences worldwide,” said Frédérik Rangé, Director of Acquisitions at Lagardère Studios Distribution.