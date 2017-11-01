Anonymous Content has appointed Matthew Velkes to the post of Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing strategic elements of the company’s growth. He will work closely with the partners of the production/management company and repor to founder and CEO Steve Golin.

Velkes spent the last decade at Village Roadshow Pictures Group, most recently as COO and prior to that, as the company’s CFO. While at Village Roadshow, Velkes managed day-to-day operations and business development for the company, which has cumulatively generated over $16 billion in global box office sales since its inception in 1998. Prior to Village Roadshow, Velkes worked at Pandemonium Films, 20th Century Fox, and several investment banking firms. Velkes received a B.A. in International Relations and Economics from American University.

Velkes will be transitioning from his role at Village Roadshow thru the end of the year and will start at Anonymous Content on January 1, 2018.

“We are confident that Matthew will be a valuable addition to our team and look forward to welcoming him in the new year,” said Golin.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Steve and his partners who have built an incredible business and are well positioned to grow dramatically in the rapidly evolving media environment,” said Velkes.