#Wheredidmattgo?A day after Matt Lauer was fired by NBC the now-former Today host appears to have deleted all of his social media accounts and been excised from those of his ex-employer.

AP

The online world quickly noticed today that the disgraced morning-show stalwart’s , Instagram and accounts have gone inactive. The moves come as the media world and general public are digesting news about the latest powerful guy to be caught up in the sexual assault and harassment allegations that are blitzing show business, politics and other industries.

Many awoke Wednesday morning to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb sharing the Lauer news with Today viewers. Guthrie read on-air an internal memo sent to staffers by NBC News chief Andy Lack that said the 20-year host was toast after a female NBC staffer reported to HR that Lauer had sexually assaulted her during the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014.