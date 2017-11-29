While NBC News chiefs Andy Lack and Noah Oppenheim performed triage Wednesday afternoon on a news operation in shock over the sudden firing of its BiggestFD talent Matt Lauer, navel lint gazers mulled the second male morning news talent to get the hook over sexual misconduct in a week.

Complicating their work, one of two months-in-the-works reports about Lauer the men had been dreading, and which helped fuel the swift decision to remove Lauer, dropped Wednesday afternoon. The other, from The New York Times, has not yet published.

Variety reported allegations by unnamed women, of Lauer giving a sex toy gift with a note on how he would like to use it, of exposing himself, and loving to play the game “f*ck, marry or kill,” in which he would identify the female TV news co-hosts he’d most like to shag.

Variety reports Lauer was fixated on women’s bodies and physical appearance, citing 10 accounts from current and former employees, and a penchant for lewd comments delivered in person or via text message. And, really problematic for NBC News management, Variety’s report includes a description of Lauer’s secluded office with its button under his desk allowing him to lock his door from the inside without getting up.

And though everyone at Today, now and former, officially expressed their “shock” over the morning’s news, Variety reported Lauer’s conduct was not a secret among Today staffers, citing several sources. At least one anchors liked to gossip about stories she had heard, spreading them among the staff. As one former reporter at the news operation claimed, “They protected the shit out of Matt Lauer.”

Things got hot for Lauer earlier this month, when NBC News booker Matt Zimmerman was fired after the division received reports of inappropriate behavior from two women. Zimmerman had been with NBC News since 2004, was Lauer’s longtime booker and, in ’14 was named senior vp of the division’s streamlined guest booking operation.

Though Andy Lack’s statement, read this morning on-air by Savannah Guthrie at the top of Today, told of receiving a sudden allegation Monday night and taking swift action, Lack hinted he knew the Variety report, and another from New York Times, was coming: