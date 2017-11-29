NBC News’ firing of Matt Lauer today was met with shock by some, and anything but by others. Here’s a sampling of tweets from celebrities, journalists and pundits to the latest addition to the ever-growing roster of accused sexual harassers.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer,” wrote Rose McGowan. Paul Krugman noted, as did other Twitterers, that Lauer was accused of sexist behavior in his handling of last year’s presidential debates.

Deadline will update as necessary.

Sad to realize that entertainment companies like CBS and NBC have a higher standard for conduct than a lot of the voters in America. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 29, 2017

Sheesh, this is what I get for arranging to not have to look at twitter all morning ;-) Matt Lauer was remorsely vindictive and tyrannical to everyone at NBC News and management repeatedly enabled him and buried the issue. And, I DID kinda tip you on this #NotAtAllHumbleBrag pic.twitter.com/eOSI17bIug — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2017

Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. "Today Show" #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017

For those who never knew how bad the abuse of power has been there’s understandable shock & horror w every new story. But for those of us who’ve had to endure it & been punished or humiliated for speaking up, this day of reckoning is a blessing. Today we matter & I’m so grateful. https://t.co/1idYYRzpwC — om (@oliviamunn) November 29, 2017

Katie Couric In 2012: Matt Lauer ‘Pinches Me On The A** A Lot’ https://t.co/ZYQjkH3XIt pic.twitter.com/BCRBMgZkwX — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) November 29, 2017

When I was researching my book about morning TV, the Matt Lauer affair allegations came up again and again, but never harassment or assault. https://t.co/rYmaRd4gPF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2017

Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their…oh, what’s the use. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 29, 2017

As Trump drags Matt LAUER this morning on Twitter, let’s not forget the ACCESS HOLLYWOOD tape where TRUMP admits to sexual assault… “grab them by the…” — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 29, 2017

Careful, now. While we all focus on Matt Lauer & Trump insinuating that another tv host is a murderer, the GOP Congress is gonna keep trying to ruin the economy Kansas-style — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 29, 2017

And another. Some people may recall Lauer's hosting of a 2016 "debate" in which he harassed Clinton nonstop over emails while letting Trump skate on everything. But sexism had nothing to do with media behavior last year, oh no https://t.co/ip4oaQ3AnH — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer lost his job.

Charlie Rose lost his job.

Mark Halperin lost his job.

Glenn Thrush lost his job.

Billy Bush lost his job.

Harvey Weinstein lost his job.

Kevin Spacey lost his job.

But in politics…

Conyers still in Congress.

Moore still running.

Trump still President. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 29, 2017

HMMMMM INTERESTING…..THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH….EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation – The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

So NBC fires Matt Lauer for sexual harassment. I'm thinking: The Today Show should have kept @AnnCurry, a better journalist, and fired Lauer back then. https://t.co/npRI3yWRop — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 29, 2017