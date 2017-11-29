NBC News’ firing of Matt Lauer today was met with shock by some, and anything but by others. Here’s a sampling of tweets from celebrities, journalists and pundits to the latest addition to the ever-growing roster of accused sexual harassers.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer,” wrote Rose McGowan. Paul Krugman noted, as did other Twitterers, that Lauer was accused of sexist behavior in his handling of last year’s presidential debates.

