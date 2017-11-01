Marvel’s New Warriors, which received a straight-to-series order in April at Freeform, is not moving forward at the Disney-ABC Television Group-owned network and will be shopped elsewhere, Deadline has confirmed.

The 10-episode series, originally taken out by Marvel and ABC Studios in summer 2016, was slated to debut in 2018. With its expanding programming lineup, Freeform did not have a slot for the series to air in 2018, so the decision was made to shop it.

New Warriors, Marvel’s first live-action comedy series, is about six young people with powers living and working together. Not quite super, not yet heroes and with powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world, even if the world isn’t ready. The series is about the entry into adulthood when you feel like you can do everything and nothing at once – except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

The series features Squirrel Girl (aka Doreen Green) as a totally empowering fangirl — tough, optimistic and a natural leader. Doreen is confident and has the powers of a squirrel: She’s acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves.

Freeform is expected to debut Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, a straight-to-series live-action drama based on the Marvel characters, aimed at young adults, sometime next year.