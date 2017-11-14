In a week that sees Marvel’s The Punisher and Warner Bros’ Justice League debuting on the small and big screens, respectively, the November 21 launch of Marvel’s Runaways is a refreshingly different and successful take on the super-powered genre.

As you would expect with Jeph Loeb and the Marvel TV team bringing aboard The O.C. and Gossip Girl producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as showrunners, the 10-episode first season is a long-overdue full-on exercise in teen soap drama deluxe. Based on the 2003 comics characters created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, this Runaways is full of all the angst, opposites attract and turmoil of adolescence. Then, after a bit of bumpy setup, with some very evil parental figures, timely resistance and superpowers are added to the hormones and everything else.

As you can see when the first three episodes drop next week, the series starring Rhenzy Feliz, Allegra Acosta, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer and Gregg Sulkin is one of the more enjoyable and sometimes oddest Marvel series yet outside of FX’s Legion, as I say in my video review above.

Part of that, and clearly showing Schwartz and Savage’s strong skill-set in action, is that like the best teen flicks and shows of Breakfast Club, Heathers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Runaways smartly tosses a lot of its comic legacy and lets the well-heeled thrown-together misfits of West LA fly their freak flags. And, in a completely different light, revealing that the home of The Handmaid’s Tale apparently got a discount on the red robes used in that Emmy-winning drama — they show up here too, in a slightly different but no less creepy context.

With that, click on my video review of Marvel’s Runaways for more of my take on the series. Tell us, with all your costumed hero choices coming before Thanksgiving, will you be running away with the Runaways?