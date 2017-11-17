Marti Noxon, who was a consulting producer on AMC’s Mad Men, says she believes the sexual harassment allegations made by Kater Gordon against Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner.

In a series of 12 tweets, Noxon outlined her case in support of Gordon. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer exec producer calls Weiner an “emotional terrorist” and that the Mad Men cast and crew “regardless of gender or position, was affected by this atmosphere.”

Last week, Gordon, an Emmy-winning Mad Men writer, said Weiner asked to see her naked during a late-night writing session. After declining the request, she said, she lost her job and her career.

Gordon’s allegations have derailed Weiner’s book tour for his debut novel Heather, The Totality. Many planned book signings have been canceled.

Noxon’s account of the events is as follows (with the actual tweets below):

About a week ago Kater Gordon, a young female writer who worked on Mad Men bravely came forward with her account of being sexual harassed by Matt Weiner. While sharing writing duties with him, she recalls that he causally mentioned something to the effect of “you owe it to me to show me your naked body.” I believe her. I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was — and continued to be from that day on. Responding to her statement, Matt claimed he would never make that kind of comment to a colleague. But anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell. Matt, Pete’s creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an “emotional terrorist” who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met. This personality type can not help but create an atmosphere where everyone is constantly off guard and unsure where they stand. It is the kind of atmosphere where a comment like “you owe it to me to show me your naked body” may — or may not — be a joke. And it may — or may not — lead to a demotion or even the end of a career. Everyone at Mad Men, regardless of gender or position, was affected by this atmosphere. Why did we not confront him more or report him to our parent companies? Well, for one, we were grateful to him for the work and truly in awe of his talents. For another, it was hard to know what was real when moods and needs shifted so frequently. Self-advocacy is important and I agree we all need to do it more and rely on less on faulty institutions to do it for us. But it is very difficult when the cost is, at best, fear and uncertainty — and at worst the loss of a job and ruined reputation. Taking that action is one thing to contemplate if you have money in the bank and family to fall back on — but quite another for people from all walks of life without a safety net. And when sexual favors are lightly added to the bag of tools one might use to stay employed and valued, it can be destabilizing or even devastating. It may not be illegal, but it is oppressive. I witnessed it and, despite the fact that I was a senior consultant on the show, I also experienced it in my own way in my days at Mad Men. I believe Kater Gordon.

