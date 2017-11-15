“Fox hosts aren’t ‘Blonde Barbie Dolls,’” Fox News Channel show host Martha MacCallum insists in a new op-ed piece for Time.

She’s referencing David Horsey’s widely panned Los Angeles Times column published on November 1, in which he wrote:

Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blond Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy.

Horsey took a lot of heat for the line in which he described White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as looking “more like a slightly chunky soccer mom.”

Horsey apologized for that remark and removed it from the post.

“The women of Fox news – commodified as ‘Blonde Barbie Dolls’ – also deserve a public apology,” MacCallum wrote in an op-ed piece published Wednesday.

Horsey already has apologized for that crack too. A week ago. On national TV. November 8, Megyn Kelly Today.

MacCallum is not impressed, writing, “When pressed, Horsey finally expressed remorse for his comments about Fox News hosts, but did not apologize to me or any other current Fox News anchors directly.

“We’re experienced journalists and reporters, most of us have been at it a long time. Between us, we’ve worked at all the networks and most prominent newspapers and publications. We’re proud that our ‘lineup’ is ‘stocked’ with some of the sharpest, brightest women in the business,” she wrote.

“Our success is not about hair color or skirts. It’s about elbow grease, dedication and sacrificing time with our families and friends. We are fine with that, it goes with the territory,” MacCallum added.

Horsey’s column “lands hard in an ongoing national conversation about the treatment of women in the workplace,” she wrote.

She acknowledges that at “Fox News, we faced our own realities about sexual harassment.” But, MacCallum insisted, “for many, the stories we saw written about our workplace felt alien to us,” calling the reports that led to ouster of Fox news chief Roger Ailes and primetime star Bill O’Reilly “well-documented exceptions.”