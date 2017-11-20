As the dramas surrounding Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones whirl around the NFL, and Donald Trump today called for the suspension of the Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch for not standing for the national anthem during their game against the New England Patriots in Mexico yesterday, seemed almost a low-key affair.

Going distinctly not low-key, President Trump got going early this morning and again centered his social media spotlight on the continuing protests taking place on NFL sidelines.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

In that context, SNF could seem low-key, that is unless you are the Philadelphia Eagles and you demolished the Cowboys 37-9 last night on in Texas. In what was the Cowboys’ worst loss at AT&T Stadium, every member of both teams stood for the anthem in a Week 11 that saw protests through the day at home and abroad. On the field, the Eagles’ blowout win solidified its NFC East hold heading into the remainder of the season.

With such a lopsided game and facing the American Music Awards on ABC, Sunday Night Football scored a 13.5/22 in metered market results – a very not low-key rating for the NFL and NBC. Despite the big point spread, the ratings-challenged league and network won again with the big-draw Cowboys playing, and maybe getting some political calm on the sidelines. Last night’s game was up 17% from last week’s SNF to hit the best rating for any NFL primtime matchup since Week 1 of the season.

Looking back to last week, the New England Patriots’ 41-16 beat-down of the Denver Broncos from 8:30-11:30 PM ET on November 12 went on to snare a 5.8/20 rating among adults 18-49 with 17.51 million watching.

Compared to the Week 11 SNF of last year, last night’s Eagles win saw an uptick of 14% over the Washington Redskins’ 42-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on November 20, 2016. Also up against an AMAs, that game ended up with a night-winning 6.2/19 in the key demo and a viewership of 18.73 million.

We’ll update with more SNF numbers as well as the ratings for the AMAs, 60 Minutes, Family Guy and more later. While you wait for those, last night’s SNF peaked between 9:30-10 PM ET with a 14.4/23 in metered market numbers.