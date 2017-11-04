Mariah Carey and manager Stella Bulochnikov have split. The singer-actress and the former TV producer have been client and manager for three years, during which Carey starred in E!’s Mariah’s World.

In a statement to the press, Bulchnikov said, “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management. During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

The statement did not specify which projects would be ongoing and which would be scuttled. Last summer, the duo set up an autobiographical drama series at Starz, which they’d exec produce with Brett Ratner, who was recently the subject of a scathing Los Angeles Times article detailing multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against him.