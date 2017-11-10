Marc Lieberman has been named studio president at Above Average, a digital-first entertainment company that creates and distributes comedy programming.

In the newly created role, Lieberman will oversee creative development and production of original programming, as well as content distribution deals. Prior to his promotion, Lieberman served as the company’s SVP Business Development and Production.

“Marc brings his impeccable taste in comedy and an eye for breaking emerging talent to this new role, along with an impressive track record of building Above Average as a premium brand in comedy,” said CEO Marc Hustvedt. “And this is only the beginning.”

Lieberman has overseen production for several series and specials, including Alec Baldwin’s Love Ride for truTV; Jingle Ballin’ with Liza Koshy for YouTube Red; and Thank You and Sorry with Jack Antonoff for Google Play/Sony Music Originals.

Before joining Above Average, Lieberman was VP Business Development at The Onion and a producer for the Onion News Network, for which he won a Peabody and numerous Webby Awards.

His first entertainment industry job was as an assistant to Bobby Newmyer at Outlaw Productions, working on films such as Training Day and The Santa Clause 2. He went on to co-found Cavalier Films, where he produced and financed independent films including Familiar Strangers, starring Shawn Hatosy, DJ Qualls and Nikki Reed, and Adam, starring Rose Byrne and Hugh Dancy.