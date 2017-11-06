Mandalay Pictures said today that Ben Shields Catlin has come aboard as Producer and Executive, while Patrick Raymond has been promoted to Creative Executive.

Catlin will be working with Jason Michael Berman, who has been running the Mandalay production team for the past two years. Prior to joining Mandalay Pictures, Catlin worked with Justin Lin at Perfect Storm, collaborating on projects such as Netflix’s The Standoff, which he produced. He has also worked as a production executive at Overture Films and IM Global. In addition, Catlin started his own production company, The Storyhouse, where he was developing a TV series with Johnny Lin and Filmula based on the book Champagne Supernovas, which follows the early 1990s fashion scene in New York City.

“Ben has fantastic taste and great relationships,” said Berman. “He’s also a long-time friend whose skills mesh well with mine. Our desire going forward is to grow the company around that relationship and build the slate of projects behind the storytellers who we love and believe in.”

Added Catlin: “I have always been impressed with Jason’s ability to get things done and films made – especially these days. What Peter Guber and Jason have achieved in recent years is awesome, so to get a chance to work with them and hopefully push the boundaries is a wonderful opportunity.”

The two will be starting their creative partnership with Eric Brown’s heartfelt family road comedy Hemingway Boy, with acclaimed commercials and music video director Pete Riski making his feature debut. The project is casting now and aims to shoot in 2018.

Raymond has been with Mandalay Pictures since 2015 and has been a co-producer on Little Evil, Amateur, IO and Juanita. He also served as an associate producer on Burning Sands. Before Mandalay, Raymond worked for LD Entertainment and director Tate Taylor and started his career at the Gersh Agency.

“Patrick has been a critical member of the Mandalay Pictures team over the last two years,” Berman said. “He has impeccable taste and a great way about himself. He has been my teammate in helping to execute and complete six feature films in a short time, and I am thrilled that he is taking his next step to executive with Ben Shields Catlin and myself here at Mandalay Pictures.”