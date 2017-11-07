Veteran talent representative Bonnie Liedtke has left Principato-Young Entertainment, where she was a talent manager, and has joined Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Her last day at PYE was Friday, and her first day at Authentic was today.

Liedtke’s departure from PYE is said to be amicable, coming at the end of her contract. “It was an amazing experience,” she said of her time at PYE. The majority of her clients are expected to follow her to Authentic. The list of her clients at PYE included Jack Kilmer, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

Liedtke joined PYE in 2011 when she segued to management after a lengthy stint as a talent agent. Liedtke, who launched the careers of such young actors who went on to become stars as Leonardo DiCaprio, Hilary Swank and Zac Efron, joined WMA as a talent agent in 2007, specializing in young talent. She transitioned to WME after the merger, leaving in 2011 to become a manager. She was previously a partner and owner of both Gold/Liedtke and TalentWorks.