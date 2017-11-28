CBS has given full-season orders to Monday sophomore multi-camera comedies Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts. Both hail from sibling CBS TV Studios.

Man with a Plan had been given a 13-episode order for midseason but was summoned in after CBS pulled freshman Monday comedy Me, Myself & I. The November 13 second-season premiere of the Matt LeBlanc starrer averaged 6.5 million viewers in Live+7 Day ratings. The series co-stars Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley and Matt Cook. Jeff and Jackie Filgo, LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers.

Man with a Plan airs in the 8:30 PM slot behind Kevin Can Wait, where the comedy also aired last season. Superior Donuts is in the 9 PM slot, followed by 9JKL at 9:30 and drama Scorpion at 10 PM. CBS’ Back 9 orders for Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts, which is the only CBS comedy series with a diverse lead, come after the network opted not to order additional episodes of Me, Myself & I and pick up only three more episodes of 9JKL.

Superior Donuts, which premiered its second season on October 30, is averaging 5.77 million viewers with delayed viewing. It stars Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler, Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, Diane Guerrero and Rell Battle. Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John R. Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg, Josh Lieberman, Fowler and Betsy Thomas are executive producers.