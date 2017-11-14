As the only debut and real addition to the night, Matt LaBlanc’s Man With A Plan (1.0/4) was back on Monday with its Season 2 premiere as The Voice (1.9/7) and The Good Doctor (1.9/7) were dead even for the demo top spot.

On a night that saw Monday Night Football near a season low on ESPN, both the NBC competition series and the new ABC drama were matching not just each other but the fast affiliates for their last shows among adults 18-49. The same could not be said for MWAP, which fell 38% from its October 24, 2016 debut to match a series low.

That low was something the CBS comedy stumbled to more than once during its first season, which was also on a Monday night in that 8:30 PM slot right after Kevin Can Wait (1.2/5). As for the Kevin James series, it was even with its November 6 show as was 9JKL (0.8/3) and Scorpion (0.8/3). In the middle of all that, Superior Donuts (0.9/3) went down a tenth from last week.

In theory, it was a pretty good night for ABC as the net topped its Big 4 competition with a 1.7/6 rating and 10.26 million viewers. However, as well as The Good Doctor did and with Dancing With The Stars (1.5/6) up two tenth from last week’s fast affiliates, which went down a tenth in the final numbers, there is a caveat to that success. ABC affiliates in the giant Miami market and Charlotte, N.C. pre-empted the schedule to show the Dolphins embarrassing defeat by the Panthers on MNF. Which means, ever with the 8 – 10 PM DWTS right now as the most watched show of the night with its 10.14 million viewers, expect some greater than usual adjustments later.

As ABC saw some ESPN spillover of sorts, Fox and the CW were a bit mirrored twins on Monday with The Gifted (0.9/3) and Valor (0.2/1) both down a tenth but Lucifer (1.0/4) and Supergirl (0.5/2) the same as last week.

As for NBC, after The Voice, the Comcast-owned net’s 10 PM airing of The Brave (1.0/4) remained unmoved from its November 6 show.