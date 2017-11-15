Makeready, Brad Weston’s Entertainment One-backed independent studio and financier for film, television and branded content, has added Bad Robot creative executive Natalie Laine Williams to its team. Starting on November 27, Williams will work on the development and production of films and television projects, reporting to creative heads Pam Abdy and Scott Nemes.

Williams comes to Makeready from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, where she served as a creative executive in the TV department and worked on the development and production of HBO’s Westworld; Hulu’s upcoming Stephen King anthology series Castle Rock; Lovecraft Country with Jordan Peele for HBO; and Queen, a fictionalized version of RuPaul Charles’ rise, for Hulu. Williams began her career in the Corporate Communications Department at CAA.

“Natalie will play an important role at Makeready, rounding out our executive team with a fresh perspective that complements what Pam and Scott have been building over the past six months,” said company founder and CEO Brad Weston.

Makeready has set up TV projects at AMC and TNT and has a number of series in the works internally. In January, the studio will begin production on its first feature film, A Million Little Pieces, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.